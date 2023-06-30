Friday, June 30, 2023, 1:16 p.m.



| Updated 1:28 p.m.

The Civil Guard has arrested a person for committing three robberies in vending machines and a fourth in a home, all of which occurred in the municipality of Torrevieja. The Court of Guard and Instruction has decreed the entry into preventive detention without bail for the detainee.

The investigations began on March 16, when the Civil Guard received a complaint of robbery with force in a vending machine located at a gas station in Torrevieja. Given these facts and in order to find the person responsible, the Citizen Attention Area of ​​the Main Post of Torrevieja began a series of police actions.

As the investigations progressed, the agents became aware of two new robberies at vending machines located at another gas station and at a self-service laundry in Torrevieja. In these cases, the author and the modus operandi were very similar.

After numerous inquiries, the agents managed to identify the perpetrator, a 22-year-old resident of Torrevieja with a police record related to crimes against property.

Finally, the offender was arrested on May 27 in the urban area of ​​Torrevieja. In addition to the three vending machine robberies, he could also be linked to a robbery in an inhabited house in the same town.

The Guard and Investigation Court of Torrevieja, in view of the facts investigated, has ordered preventive detention without bail for the detainee.

During the robberies, the criminal managed to steal only 110 euros and two pairs of used sneakers, while the damage caused to the vending machines is estimated at around 7,500 euros.