The civil lawsuit against the actor Kevin Spacey who accuses him of having sexually assaulted a teenager in the eighties can be dismissed after the plaintiff’s lawyers told the judge on Thursday that he did not want to identify himself.

According to CNN, a federal judge ruled last week that the alleged victim of the assault, identified in court documents as CD, who alleges that Spacey sexually assaulted him when he was 14 years old, must reveal his identity publicly.

Judge Lewis A. Kaplan determined that the public has a legitimate interest in knowing the man’s identity, and pointed out in this case “that the interest is magnified because CD has made its accusations against a public figure.”

Kevin Spacey as he arrived at Court in Nantucket, Massachusetts, in January 2019. Photo Reuters

However, the victim’s attorneys filed a letter in court on Thursday informing the judge of their client’s decision and asked for the case to be dismissed as far as CD is concerned.

“As we previously informed the Court, CD believes that it will not be able to withstand scrutiny and intrusion into its life if its identity is revealed in this matter,” wrote attorneys Richard M. Steigman and Peter J. Saghir.

“In fact, even this Court’s own decision on this issue has sparked multiple news reports across the media, both nationally and internationally. The sudden unwanted attention that the disclosure of your identity will bring is simply too much to bear. him, “said the lawyers.

Another actor who demands

The actor Anthony Rapp, who joined CD in this civil lawsuit against Spacey, alleges that the actor made unwanted sexual advances to him when he was 14 years old, according to the complaint. The incident allegedly occurred at the actor’s home in 1986.

Actor Anthony Rapp, from the series “Star Trek: Discovery”, and Spacey. AP Photos

The lawyers also wrote that they intend to request that CD be removed from the existing case with Rapp and to stop the processing of this lawsuit while they appeal.

In 2017, Spacey apologized for what he said “would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior” after Rapp made the accusations, but said, “I honestly don’t remember the encounter.”

21 years ago, with his second Oscar, for his leading role in “American Beauty.” AFP photo

Winner of two Oscars for his work in the films Los sopechosos de siempre (1995) and Belleza Americana (1999), the first as a supporting actor, and the second as a leading actor, and considered one of the best performers of his generation , Spacey saw his career collapse following the numerous sexual assault allegations against him that came to light thanks to the momentum of the #MeToo movement.

And, if I had little with this, according to a report by The Hollywood Reporter, the actor is now in the middle of a legal battle with his former production company House Of Cards, the company Media Rights Capital (MRC).

Spacey in a scene from “House Of Cards.” The producer of the series wants “compensation” from the actor. Netflix photo

The US media reported that the MRC is trying to obtain compensation from the actor, claiming “damages” as a result of the Spacey scandal in 2017.

The producer argued that since the flood of complaints against Spacey “decreased” the value of the program. What they do not say is that perhaps it has decreased due to the absence of someone who, beyond the complaints, is an extraordinary actor.

