Although the relationship of those of us who grew up watching little orange, Dartacán and David the Gnome with cabbage is not always synonymous with childhood memories full of laughter and tasty food, I would dare to say that this dish is one of the exceptions (besides when they let you drown it under a ton of mayonnaise). The creaminess of the béchamel, the cheese and the always grateful crunchiness of the gratin were tasty enough that we didn’t really realize that what was underneath was systematically battered cauliflower from overcooking.

Why do I put “cheese to taste” instead of giving a variety and an exact amount of this delicacy? Because it is not the same to gratin with an Emmental than with a Gouda, a more or less cured Manchego, Parmesan, Raclette or Ossau Iraty. If you like strong flavours, choose a cheese with a stronger flavour, if you like a more melting gratin, choose one with a fatter texture, and if you want it extra crispy, add a little butter and a little breadcrumb, panko or Corn flakes type cereals without sugar well crushed. You can also mix a little blue cheese with the béchamel and choose one with less flavor for the gratin: for a vegan version, I recommend substituting vegetable milk for the milk, margarine or oil for the butter, and breadcrumbs and nutritional yeast for the cheese. .

The béchamel is another thing that you should adapt to your taste: the one we propose is a medium coverage béchamel, I add about 75 ml more milk because I like it a little light; If you like it more croquette you can add 10 more grams of flour and butter. It is important not to go too far, because if it turns into reinforced concrete after going through the oven, there is not much solution, except to turn it into croquettes or mash it, add a little more milk and turn it into pasta sauce or a topping for a bed of potatoes. baker.

The previous cooking time for the cauliflower is approximate and completely to the taste of the person who is going to eat it, and in the case of microwave cooking it also depends on the capacity of the microwave and its power. In this first cooking it has to be a little harder than we would eat it at that moment, because the minutes that it will spend under the béchamel in the hot oven will finish doing that job. Do you like it well done because that’s how you ate it at home and custom rules? Do it some more. Do you like it well al dente or do you want to reuse leftovers? Cook it a little less.

Difficulty

That of not overcooking the cauliflower.

Ingredients

for 4/5 people

1 large cauliflower (about 1 or 1.2 kg)

1 large onion or 1 and ½ medium

50 g butter (and a little more for gratin if you like)

50 g of wheat flour

a drizzle of light olive oil

650 ml of whole milk

Salt

Nutmeg

Pepper

Cheese to taste to gratin

Preparation

Peel and chop the onion and put it in a saucepan or pot with the butter and a drizzle of mild olive oil. Cook over medium-low heat, stirring from time to time, until it takes on a little color. Turn on the oven with a grill at 220 degrees, heat up and down. Add the flour, stir well and lower the heat. Flip and cook for about 10 to 15 minutes, until the flour is browned and it smells toasty and not raw. Add the hot milk, a little nutmeg, salt and pepper. Stir with a few rods over low heat until thick. Chop the cauliflower into bite-sized florets -the trunk into slightly smaller pieces, since it is harder and takes longer to cook- and steam it for eight minutes, boil for six or between four and six in the microwave, stirring a couple of times during the process (see introduction). Drain the cauliflower well and let it dry, transfer it to a bowl, cover with the bechamel, the grated cheese and, if you like, a little butter. Bake for about five minutes or until gratin and serve (if you like, with a little pepper on top).

