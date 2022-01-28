Cooking & EatingCauliflower is available all year round. It is a summer vegetable. In the months of June to November, the cauliflower comes from our own country. Do you love it? Or could you use some inspiration to make something delicious out of it? With these five recipes from Eatertainment you certainly succeed.
Cauliflower tikka masala with naan toasties
You can use cauliflower as a meat substitute. take this creamy tikka masala with cauliflower: a delicious curry dish from Indian cuisine to which Eatertainment gives its own twist. Delicious with crunchy naan toasties.
Cauliflower skewer with potato wedges
Kibbeling is a well-known fish snack: delicious because of the crispy layer. This is a vegetarian variation, replacing the fish with cauliflower florets. Extra tasty with remoulade sauce and crispy baked potato wedges.
Spicy nasi of cauliflower rice
this fried rice gets a twist as the rice has been replaced with cauliflower rice. You make the sambal yourself. Ketjap manis, herbs and eggs provide a variant with fewer carbohydrates.
Cauliflower pizza with smoked salmon and lemon cream
This one cauliflower pizza tastes wonderfully fresh because of the lemon cream with salmon, capers, fresh dill and arugula. The pizza is ideal as an evening meal, but you can also serve it as a snack during a drink.
Teriyaki chicken wings with cauliflower
You will lick your fingers with this dish. These teriyaki chicken wings prepared in the oven with cauliflower florets. You don’t have to worry about it much because the oven does the work.
