Cooking & EatingCauliflower is available all year round. It is a summer vegetable. In the months of June to November, the cauliflower comes from our own country. Do you love it? Or could you use some inspiration to make something delicious out of it? With these five recipes from Eatertainment you certainly succeed.











Cauliflower tikka masala with naan toasties

You can use cauliflower as a meat substitute. take this creamy tikka masala with cauliflower: a delicious curry dish from Indian cuisine to which Eatertainment gives its own twist. Delicious with crunchy naan toasties.

Cauliflower tikka masala with naan toasties. © Eatertainment



Cauliflower skewer with potato wedges

Kibbeling is a well-known fish snack: delicious because of the crispy layer. This is a vegetarian variation, replacing the fish with cauliflower florets. Extra tasty with remoulade sauce and crispy baked potato wedges.

Cauliflower skewer with potato wedges. © Eatertainment



Spicy nasi of cauliflower rice

this fried rice gets a twist as the rice has been replaced with cauliflower rice. You make the sambal yourself. Ketjap manis, herbs and eggs provide a variant with fewer carbohydrates. See also They steal images of gaming youtubers to turn them into NFT

Spicy nasi of cauliflower rice. © Eatertainment



Cauliflower pizza with smoked salmon and lemon cream

This one cauliflower pizza tastes wonderfully fresh because of the lemon cream with salmon, capers, fresh dill and arugula. The pizza is ideal as an evening meal, but you can also serve it as a snack during a drink.

Cauliflower pizza with smoked salmon and lemon cream. © Eatertainment



Teriyaki chicken wings with cauliflower

You will lick your fingers with this dish. These teriyaki chicken wings prepared in the oven with cauliflower florets. You don’t have to worry about it much because the oven does the work.

Teriyaki chicken wings with cauliflower. © Eatertainment



Find more tips and inspiration in the videos below:



Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.