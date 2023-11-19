Cauliflower flour represents a novelty for the preparation of various dishes and its use is spreading rapidly, let’s discover the real advantages

FP – Noritura

The cauliflower it is part of the cruciferous vegetables, vegetables known to be rich in nutrients, including antioxidants, vitamins, minerals and beneficial phytochemicals such as glucosinolates, associated with potentially positive health effects. In recent years, cauliflower has acquired a certain culinary fame and many have started to use it to make various preparations, mainly as a “substitute” for rice or to create a “Cauliflower pizza.

CAULIFLOWER-BASED PIZZA: HOW TO PREPARE IT — It is a variant of the classic pizza in which the base is replaced by a mixture of chopped cauliflower and combined with other ingredients, such as eggs and cheese. Usually whole cauliflower is used which is cooked for a few minutes, finely chopped and removed from a part of the water, in order to obtain a consistency similar to flour. This option was welcomed by many, as it was considered lighter And low in carbohydrates compared to traditional pizza. Furthermore, it is a gluten-free recipe, therefore also suitable for celiacs, as long as gluten-free ingredients are used in all phases of preparation and it is prepared in a contamination-free environment. See also Lamborghini SC63: here is the LMDh del Toro for FIA WEC and IMSA

BENEFITS OF CAULIFLOWER — Cauliflower is a rich source of fibreuseful for improving intestinal well-being, vitamins and minerals important. It contains a good amount of vitamin C, which strengthens the immune system and helps protect cells from oxidative stress, and vitamin K, useful for bone and skin health. It’s a good source of folate, also known as vitamin B9 or folic acid, which help maintain cardiovascular well-being and are particularly important during pregnancy, thanks to their contribution to the development of the fetus’ nervous system. It also provides antioxidants that reduce cellular damage caused by free radicals. Finally, the glucosinolates contained in cruciferous vegetables have potential anti-carcinogenic propertiesantioxidants and can help improve the cardiovascular well-being.

CAULIFLOWER EVERYWHERE: JUST A FASHION? — Cauliflower flour is acreative and healthy option to be taken into consideration if you want to enrich your diet and increase your consumption of vegetables; in fact, it allows you to add fibre, vitamins and nutrients and reduce the overall caloric intake of meals. His neutral flavour makes this vegetable very versatile, therefore, in recipes it is possible to customize the flavor by adding the most appreciated spices and condiments. However, it is important to take into consideration that cauliflower, being a vegetable, cannot completely replace traditional pizza flour or rice on a nutritional level, which are richer in complex carbohydrates. The choice to use cauliflower flour is then strongly influenced by personal tastes. The flavor and texture of cauliflower pizza inevitably differs from classic flour-based pizza and many pizza lovers may not find it equally satisfying for this reason. See also Genoa, president Zangrillo: "Our fans are at the top in Italy, now it's up to us to take the team to the top" - Il Secolo XIX