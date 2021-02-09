Cauliflower cream with broccoli couscous

Ingredients: 1 cauliflower; 2-3 sprigs of broccoli; 1 carrot; 1 leek; 1 potato; 3 cloves of garlic; 1 old onion; Olive oil; Salt; White pepper; Chive; 1 glass of white wine; Poultry or vegetable broth; Thyme; Oregano; Cream or milk.

We put the fire in a casserole with a drizzle of oil and fry the onion, leek and garlic cloves in it at high temperature, all roughly chopped. When the bottom begins to stick together, add the wine, reduce and add the cauliflower in bunches and the chopped potato. Cover with the broth, add the oregano and thyme, salt and pepper and let everything cook over low heat for 20-25 minutes. When there are a couple of minutes to go, add a splash of milk or liquid cream and stir well. Remove from the heat, grind and pass through a Chinese strainer to obtain a very fine cream. We peel the carrot and grate it with a fine grater. We also pass the green part of the broccoli branches through it, which will unravel into tiny balls. We mix it with a fork. Serve in bowls, with a little of the carrot and broccoli (the false couscous) and sprinkle with a thread of oil.