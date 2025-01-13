Cauliflower (Brassica oleracea var. botrytis) is a vegetable from the cruciferous family typical of the cold season. Cauliflowers are somewhat more sensitive to cold than broccoli, since they respond poorly to low temperatures and are affected by high temperatures. Freshly cut cauliflowers are kept in good condition about a week, better upside down, in a cold and dark place, and we are in the perfect season to enjoy them.

Cauliflower is very rich in water (more than 90%). Approximately 2% are proteins. It is also a good source of fiber, which helps regulate intestinal transit. It has a high content of micronutrients: it stands out for its vitamin C content: that is why it is important that the cooking time does not exceed 10-15 minutes. and a great loss of this nutrient occurs. It also contains B complex vitamins, especially folic acid and B6.

Among the minerals: potassium and calcium (it is one of the best vegetable sources of this mineral), iron and sulfur in significant quantities, the latter giving it a very particular flavor.

This recipe is vegetarian and the quantities are designed for six people. They take about 35 minutes to make.









Cauliflower

1 medium, washed and cut into not too large pieces

1 medium, washed and cut into not too large pieces purple onion

1peeled and chopped into brunoise

1peeled and chopped into brunoise sweet onion

1 peeled and chopped into brunoise

1 peeled and chopped into brunoise Garlic

3-4 cloves peeled and finely chopped

3-4 cloves peeled and finely chopped Eggs

2

2 Fresh and chopped parsley

to taste

to taste Grated parmesan cheese

½ cup

½ cup Brown rice/oat flour or ground almonds

Between 1/4 and 1/2 cup

Between 1/4 and 1/2 cup Unsweetened soy/almond milk

¼ cup

¼ cup salt and pepper

to taste

to taste Extra virgin olive oil

to taste

Precisely, its flavor is softer the shorter the cooking, since the heat makes the aromatic molecules of the food more volatile and perceptible and increases the enzymatic activity. I recommend steaming or blanching it in large bunches, if you are looking for a mild flavor. If we roast, fry or puree it, it is tastier and the earthy point is enhanced. Fennel or cloves can help ensure that the cooking result does not have flatulent effects in people who are more sensitive to this vegetable. It combines perfectly with almonds and walnuts, cloves, nutmeg, garlic, chilli, potato and cheese.

Boil plenty of water and blanch the cauliflower in it. Cook until tender, but not too soft. Drain and run through cold water. Sauté onion and garlic in olive oil until soft. Break the cooked cauliflower into very small pieces with your hands or a fork. Add the previously cooked eggs, onion and garlic, add a little flour and milk, season with salt and pepper and finally add the grated cheese and chopped parsley to the mixture and mix well until combined. Heat a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat and brush with olive oil. Take small piles of dough and flatten them in the palm of your hand, place on the pan and brown on both sides. It can be served with lemon juice or creamy natural yogurt, or best of all: combine these two ingredients in a rich yogurt sauce. The only thing left to do is enjoy!

