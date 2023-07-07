the brazilian striker winerys reacted this Thursday to the new signing of his team, the real Madridthe 18-year-old Turk Arda Guler, and affirmed that it is “one more who chooses the greatest”.

Güler, an 18-year-old Turkish international midfielder, has signed a contract with Real Madrid for the next six seasons, until June 30, 2029, and becomes Real Madrid’s fifth reinforcement for the 2023-24 season, after the arrivals from Jude Bellingham, Fran Garcia, Brahim Diaz, and Joselu Mato.

He was recently decorated this Wednesday with the main distinctions granted by the regional and municipal legislatures of Rio de Janeiro, in a ceremony at the Maracana stadium in which the regional law against racism that bears his name was sanctioned.

“Today is a very special day and I hope my family is very proud. I am very young and I did not expect that, so young, I would be in the Maracana, in such a special place for me, receiving this tribute,” he said.

During the week, Vinicius was a trend in networks, as he was related to the volleyball player Key Alves.

The messages that they both coincided in a hotel in Sao Paulo, Brazil, and they were marked out to be together.

Alves is not only an athlete, but also sweeps in OnlyFans. It already has almost 12 million followers.

