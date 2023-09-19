Video: Young woman cries inconsolably for fear of being alone and not having a boyfriend

3 best-selling Telcel cell phones from Soriana now at AUCTION: ZTE, Motorola and Samsung

Mafe Walker reappears and affirms that aliens will arrive on Earth in the year 2024

Enjoy NETFLIX on the Roku TV on offer at Elektra almost half price

United States.- On social networks the embarrassment was spread moment in which A couple was caught having sex inside a tent.

Thanks to the use of cell phone cameras, people are able to capture any type of situation, such as the case of a couple having sex on the beach.

“Caught in action” reads the video description while a man records the couple having action, since the tents are translucent.

It should be noted that the place where it was recorded is unknown, but users reacted indignantly because it is not a place to have privacy because there are families who go to the beach with children.

The sunlight showed them / Photo: Capture



On the other hand, there were Internet users who took it with humor, but doing this type of act is punishable by law and people can be fined.

It was even compared to the Austin Powers scene / Photo: Special



THE DEBATE.

Haven’t you checked out Amazon? Look in THIS LINK your best products

#Caught #Couple #caught #sex #tent