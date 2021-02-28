Last Sunday, the letter “Ivana was my partner and it hurts not to have her among us”, by Carolina R. Igarzabal, motivated the political scientist Inés Zunini to send her writing: “The femicide by uniformed men and,” the discursive and militant flag in the Government? “Let’s review.

Ivana Modica was killed by her partner, a military member of the Air Force. Úrsula Bahillo was killed by her ex-boyfriend, a noncommissioned officer, and no one from the Police or Justice did nothing despite the 18 complaints. Florencia Figueroa appeared with her throat cut and tried to ask for help at the Women’s Police Station, the accused is her brother, a former Buenos Aires policeman. Jésica Benítez was a victim of gender violence for 20 years, and the prosecution asked to investigate to the policemen who never warned the Justice.

Beyond the condemnations that already weigh on these members of the security forces, something falters at the front of those ranks. It seems that in his attempt to fertilize the image, further deepen social stigma that balances on those institutions. And it is powerfully striking that the murders continue to take place right under the nose of the State.

According to the “Adriana Zambrano” observatory of the Casa del Encuentro Civil Association, 12% of the femicides that were committed this year they are for uniformed, and between 2018 and 2019 there were 187 deaths of women and trans by these agents. Statistics are floating because there is a lack of public records that analyze “The phenomenon”. So, they must rule special policies on the structural problems faced by these forces.

Meanwhile, it is not known when or how the Government will act to free women who, trapped under the yoke of the violent, they urge a response to so much dejection. Do not give up in the face of this call, is the key.

Look also