The residents of the Zavala neighborhood went out several nights in a row with their heads covered and sticks in their hands to walk the streets. Once, a delinquent was caught and the youngest of the group beat him up. The next day, the police came asking for them. “It didn’t work, the agents came looking for us,” says Margot Sierra, 54, still open-mouthed, at the door of her clothing store in this humble neighborhood in northern Quito. Since the night patrols didn’t work, they hung posters on the corners that make the hair stand on end to whoever reads it but have the same effect as one that says for Sale: “Organized neighborhood. Caught thief will be burned.” In 30 years at this location, Sierra had never seen anything like it. The unbridled increase in violence throughout the country begins to creep into the homes of Ecuadorians, who are looking for a way to organize themselves in the face of increasing insecurity.

The first time that a vaccinator (extortionist) tried to intimidate the merchants of Atucucho, a neighborhood of the capital at an altitude of 3,100 meters, he found himself face to face with Marta Sánchez. She and other merchants in this steep neighborhood, with 30,000 souls and 10 murders in the month of July alone, where it is not easy to come across a police officer, interconnected alarms were placed a few months ago. If one presses the button, all the ones on the street begin to sound. Sánchez, inside the dark cyber where the boys spend the afternoon hanging from the internet, pressed the button two months ago. In seconds, all the merchants reduced the extortionist who wanted to charge them a forced monthly payment for a supposed security that nobody was going to provide them.

The detainee was handed over to the police who, without evidence, released him that same day, but the euphoria of the merchants is still maintained. “Let the crafty people realize that we are not alone, a united people is strength,” says Leonardo Vega, owner of the stationery store. Days later, 3,000 residents went out to march through its unpaved streets, crowned by a tangle of cables, to demand that the Government increase the police presence in the neighborhood. The vaccinators, says Manuel Titani, have not been seen there again. To the policemen, for now, either.

Barrio Zavala, north of Quito, has had an important neighborhood organization to combat crime and pressure to have the support of the police for day and night patrols. Ana Maria Buitron

Insecurity is not an issue only in the poorest neighborhoods, community actions are repeated throughout the city. Chats between neighbors have multiplied in which notices are given like this one from the El Belén neighborhood: “The week before they caught two mussels in the neighborhood. Two cars were stolen. Today they are in the parking lot with the police cleaning up because they were sleeping there. We need to unite for the safety of ourselves and our families (sic)”. Police tents have also proliferated that put up a “safe point” as a deterrent method, although many times there are no agents underneath. Warnings to thieves have variants and are found in many areas. They all start with “thief caught” but the consequence goes from being burned, to lynched or turned over to the authorities. The citizens have begun to get used to living with fear and the streets empty out at sunset and there are fewer and fewer people in the restaurants. Nobody feels safe anymore, especially after this last electoral campaign.

Ecuadorians voted this Sunday in the first round of the presidential elections still shocked by the shooting of candidate Fernando Villavicencio, just 10 days before. Correísta Luisa González and millionaire businessman Daniel Noboa managed to advance to the second round and will meet on October 15 to preside over a country that demands that violence be stopped and that until now has felt like an oasis of peace in the midst of a region marked by insecurity. Both González and Noboa talk about stopping the violence, but neither has explained in detail how they will do it. The recipe is not easy, although the origin of the problem is an old acquaintance in the region: drug cartels fighting over territory.

The situation has spilled over in such a way that on Sunday the presenters of the programs on the elections congratulated themselves that there had not been any victim to be lamented and they wondered why it could not be like this every day. So far this year there have been 4,574 violent deaths and if Ecuador continues at this rate it will become one of the most violent countries in the world. The Interior Minister, in connection with some channel, explained that 100,000 agents had been deployed on election day and that the country was under a state of emergency. Regarding the idea of ​​repeating the same thing every day, he said sincerely: “There are shifts, you have to give them breaks, it’s not possible.”

Margot Sierra, in Zavala, says that the police have promised that on Wednesday 15 motorized vehicles will arrive in the neighborhood to monitor the area, so she is counting the hours to see it. She is not happy today. On Sunday she voted for Jan Topic and has been left out of the second round. Next to her store, the face of the candidate who promised a strong hand against crime decorates the walls of the street. And is not for less. About 15 days ago, staff posing as members of the Topic campaign visited Margot and other merchants and installed free internet cameras for them. She proudly points to her, from the store entrance her image goes directly to her mobile phone. “The vote is secret but I vote for Topic because he gave us security cameras,” she explains, full of reason. Because they just put them on, without asking for anything in return, like when correísmo distributed bags of rice in these same neighborhoods days before going to vote so that no one would lack a pot that day.

A stationery located in the Atucucho neighborhood. Ana Maria Buitron

