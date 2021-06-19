The Guardia Civil in Coín (Málaga) have arrested a 29-year-old man for sexually abusing a 7-year-old girl, which was caught on camera by a neighbor.

The incident took place last Sunday in a slum (conflictive area) of the said town and led to relatives of the victim setting upon the accused.

The neighbor had seen the man from outside, through a window, acting suspiciously with the child. It was when the parents saw the video that they sought out and beat up the man, whose injuries, however, were not serious. They then reported what had happened to the girl to the police.

Both the suspect and the child were taken to the Guardia Civil post, before the girl was taken to a doctor at the Maternal and child Hospital in Malaga for examination. The suspect was charged and initially release pending an appearance before a judge but was then rearrested the next day and held in preventative custody.

In the meantime, the parents of the arrested man have been threatened, insulted and assaulted and consequently have reported these attacks to the police. The aggressor’s uncle also had to receive medical attention for treatment of slight injuries sustained in a beating.

According to sources, the arrested man has mental issues and has a 50% mental handicap which is not apparent at first glance.

Editorial Comment: the Guardia Civil press release is sketchy and ambiguous. What the man was doing in the house of the girl; ie, the relation with the family, is far from clear.

