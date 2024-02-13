At a closed Silverstone today, Max Verstappen made the first meters with Red Bull's RB20. We weren't supposed to see this car yet. But a short video just appeared on Twitter with Max apparently making the first rain gauges of 2024.

The RB20 is of course the successor to the immensely successful RB19 with which Verstappen dominated in 2023. This Thursday. is the official unveiling of the car. Most likely without Christian Horner, for obvious reasons. You know, the accusation of inappropriate behavior.

De Telegraaf writes that there was a secret filming day where Checo Perez was also present. And De Telegraaf also reports that Horner was present at the circuit today and also plans to attend the team presentation next Thursday.

This article Caught: Max driving RB20 at Silverstone first appeared on Autoblog.nl.



