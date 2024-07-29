Home page World

From: Julia Hanigk

Fishermen smelled the catch of the day when a marlin was on the hook. But it didn’t want to give up and stabbed with its spear.

Alabama – A group from the “Fairhope Fishing Company” in Alabama, USA, actually just wanted to go on a fishing trip. They run a business that is committed to selling fresh fish. But the marlin, which was probably supposed to end up on their plate, had other plans and fought back.

Marlin defends itself and stabs fisherman

On the social platform TikTok The “Fairhope Fish House” released a video showing five men on a fishing boat out to sea. Two of the men are just reeling in the fishing rod, which appears to have a large fish hanging from it. It quickly becomes apparent that it is a marlin. It lands on the boat at high speed. However, the catch was probably planned a little differently.

Instead of being caught on deck, the fish rams its spear into the side of one of the anglers. You can see him fall over and hear him screaming loudly in pain on the video. The fish then jumps back into the water. It obviously didn’t want to end up on the plate that day. Another dangerous fish, however, is currently conquering the Mediterranean.

Video of defensive marlin goes viral – “Fortunately, everyone is fine”

The video was recorded on July 16th, has already received over 3.9 million likes (as of July 28th) and has been commented on over 54,300 times. It is unclear whether the fisherman sustained any injuries – but he is fine. The channel captioned the video “close call today”. It continued: “Luckily everyone is fine”.

A wide variety of comments are gathering under the video – many are celebrating the fish for its defensiveness. “Almost stabbed,” writes one person in horror. “Without the video, the health insurance company wouldn’t have believed it,” someone jokes. One person also writes: “He not only saw his life flash before his eyes, but hit the ground and assumed position.”

A another angler caught several fish in Croatia, which he could not identify and classified as non-native. They had dangerous-looking teeth. Experts explained the situation. The most poisonous fish in the world also recently appeared in Croatia.