The property administrator Pablo Ruiz calls a meeting through Zoom in his office in Guadalajara.

Trapped in the position of president of the neighborhood community. So are thousands of owners who have held the presidential position since 2019 and desperately seek a solution. His hope was placed on the recently approved telejuntas, but they did not solve the mess either. They will be presidents for at least seven more months.

The pandemic has complicated the lives of many neighboring communities. Some have become authentic tinderboxes and not only because the positions have not been renewed, but because they have not been able to approve the annual accounts, or carry out works, or request financing and subsidies and, not even, report defaulting neighbors. There have even been cases of banks that have blocked the accounts of the communities for not having been able to renew the signatures. More than a million owners’ meetings have been stopped since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the General Council of Associations of Property Administrators (CGCAFE). The blockade has been enormous.

The longed-for virtual neighborhood meetings (by any platform as long as they allow the attendees to be identified) already have legal coverage, at least temporarily. They came into force on May 9th through Royal Decree-Law 8/2021 and they came to solve these bottlenecks. But the day to day is showing that they are not the panacea. In some farms they will favor “the involvement of the youngest profile of owners, traditionally less involved,” believes Iñaki Eizaga Echevarría, Director of Expansion at Inmho, a company with more than 4,500 communities. On the other hand, many others will not be able to celebrate the long-awaited telejuntas or access the televote.

Because the property administrator must verify, before the meeting, that all the neighbors have telematic means (a mobile phone would do), a step that seems simple, but it is not. “It is difficult for all the neighbors to answer you when you send any circular in which you ask them to comment on an issue, and in this case the same will happen”, considers Federico Cerrato, manager of Fisconta. It is enough that someone does not answer or state that they do not have the means so that the virtual meeting cannot be held.

“In the smaller towns where we also manage farms, someone may not have internet access,” says Eizaga Echevarría. Even in big cities, there are farms, entire neighborhoods, where older people live without access to a mobile phone or without sufficient knowledge to connect to a platform. “I think that telematic meetings in some neighborhoods are unfeasible due to the high percentage of older people, who do not have the means or do not understand them,” they say in Urfinsal, which operates in the Moratalaz district (Madrid). Although it is true that the pandemic has somewhat enhanced the use of technology among the elderly. According to the INE, the use of the internet in the last three months in the 65-74 age group was 69.7% in 2020, compared to 63.6% in 2019.

But the big downside is that you can only adopt agreements that cannot be postponed beyond December 31. “Telematic boards can only be used to solve problems related to necessary works,” says Salvador Díez, president of the CGCAFE. These are urgent matters, which cannot be delayed, such as setting up an elevator or a ramp; conservation and rehabilitation works (leaks, covers …); application for subsidies or aid; conducting inspections; solve liquidity problems or request financing; compliance with any deadline (judicial, administrative) and claims to defaulters. These limitations, on the other hand, do not exist in Catalonia, the first autonomy to recognize, by law, the validity of telematic boards.

President by force

The problem, and the tremendous mess, occurs when the administrator has to explain to the president – who has been so for two years – that this virtual meeting cannot be used to renew the positions. “When a client requests it, you have to explain to him that it is absolutely necessary that the agreement be unpostponable. In the case of charges, the agreement can be adopted next year, ”says Díez. This is so because the Government has suspended the obligation to convene and hold meetings of owners until December 31, 2021, so budgets and neighborhood mandates are extended. “If you do not act in this way, you could be generating grounds for a challenge,” says Rafael del Olmo, secretary of the CGCAFE and administrator of estates in Seville. Del Olmo held several meetings through Zoom last year, when it was still illegal, after informing the neighbors that they did not have legal support. “99.9% accepted them and no one has challenged them,” he says, although they were never to deal with “issues that, due to their legal significance, required their treatment in face-to-face meetings, in order not to incur procedural defects.” For trivial matters, “no one is going to spend a minimum of 3,000 euros to challenge the agreement,” says Pablo Ruiz, property manager at Acerta Gestión.

Ruiz has held four telematic owners meetings in Guadalajara throughout this week. “In one of them we are setting up an elevator and we need to adopt certain agreements to be able to collect the subsidies,” he says. This administrator believes that the new legal framework has limited the scope of action and that it would have been better to bet on a hybrid model, so that the elderly or without means could go to the office and the rest by telematic means, something that is already done in his office when the community members so request.

Although the royal decree does not regulate, or even mention, these mixed meetings, the president of the administrators considers that they are allowed: “It does not exclude them,” says Díez. Although, “it is a modality that will not be used massively. The development of hybrid meetings is more complex than face-to-face or telematics, since it forces the formalities of both modalities to be complied with ”, he believes. Of course, you can only opt for this hybrid model for urgent and urgent issues and provided that security measures are guaranteed to avoid infections.

What the royal decree does contemplate is a second way for residents who do not have digital media and is voting by postal mail, without the need for a meeting. This can be the salvation for many farms. The term for the neighbors to answer yes or no to the agreement is 10 calendar days. “With this tool a solution is given to complex situations. You have to think that there are very large buildings (200, 300 or more owners) in which it is very difficult to organize a telematic meeting or with older people ”, believes Díez, who hopes that virtual meetings have come to stay after the pandemic.