Singer Lyusya Chebotina, whom Galich accused of disrupting the filming of the YouTube show, said she was being bullied

Singer Lyusya Chebotina, whom blogger Ida Galich accused of disrupting the filming of her YouTube show 1-11, accused Galich of bullying. Chebotina published her comments in stories on Instagram (the social network is banned in the Russian Federation; belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in Russia and banned).

“I look at what is happening in the media, and I have a question. A close person like her (Galich – approx. “Tapes.ru”) “calls himself, would he arrange such harassment on the Internet against me?” — wrote the singer.

Chebotina also stated that she began to receive many negative messages from netizens. In addition, the singer felt that Galich should have understood that the reason for her absence from the shooting was extremely serious. “Now I will know that I am not a person, and I have no right to critically high pressure and a terrible state, both physical and moral,” she concluded.

On May 16, Galich published several posts in which she stated that the filming of the new issue of “1-11” fell through due to the fact that the guest star did not come to the site. “In the entire history of our program, I have never encountered such disgusting. (…) My team [из] 30 people, my children who were waiting for the star, my reputational risks in front of VK, my financial losses – it’s all on the conscience of one person, ”she wrote.

Later, the TV presenter said that it was about Chebotina. At the same time, according to Galich, neither the singer nor the representatives of her team apologized for the disruption of filming.