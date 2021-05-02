Some young people contemplate from the Colombian side, the town of La Victoria, Venezuelan territory. In that place the Caracas army has launched an offensive against the FARC dissidents. camilo rozo

Gabriel, a Venezuelan in his thirties, round glasses, a plaid shirt, looks like what he is, a serene and judicious computer scientist. Once a month he would cross a small river in the jungle by boat until he set foot in Colombia, where he bought internet data that he later resold to his countrymen. “The Colombian antennas get there, they do the trick for you.” His business was off the radar of the guerrillas because he was “small”, and after all he was trading with something that was not seen, that was floating in the air. In this way, it avoided the duties that those who transported chickens, sugar or gasoline from shore to shore, from one country to another, were obliged to pay. On those trips, which took just a few minutes, he looked more like a tourist or a dilettante than a businessman. For him, the presence of armed men was inherent to life, like photosynthesis or tropical rain. That is why when a Venezuelan soldier stuck the barrel of a rifle in his ribs and asked him if there were guerrillas in his town, the only answer that was too obvious came to him:

– They’ve been here all their lives.

He didn’t get to say it because he was scared to death, but he thought about it. That day, March 25, the Venezuelan Army searched some houses in the town, including his. Soldiers entered the braves, rummaged through drawers, looked under beds, and checked cell phones for evidence to show that seemingly harmless guys like Gabriel were insurgents. The Government of Venezuela had started four days earlier, from Caracas, the country’s largest military operation in decades to try to drive out of its territory a dissident faction of the FARC, the armed Marxist and Colombian group whose bulk demobilized five years ago to start a peace process.

Port of Arauquita, Colombia. The boat heads to La Victoria, on the Venezuelan side, with food and passengers. In those cayucos the Venezuelan refugees from the war fled. camilo rozo

These dissidents and the National Liberation Army, the ELN, the most powerful active guerrilla in Latin America, have an increasing presence in Venezuelan territory, especially in the border state of Apure, a remote place for Caracas. The Venezuelan government, according to analysts and security experts, has tacitly tolerated the guerrilla presence since the arrival of Hugo Chávez to power two decades ago. But for some reason that has not been made official, he has been fighting FARC dissidents with blood and fire for six weeks.

“Apparently, the Venezuelan government decided to fight the armed actor who bothered the most. The dissidents, which participate in the drug trafficking and extortion business, failed to pay the installments of their illicit income and were stepping on the territories of other illegal groups that had stronger alliances with state actors in Venezuela, ”explains Ebus Bram, researcher at the International Crisis Group. Local alliances between guerrillas and security forces, he adds, are based mainly on profit and not so much on political color, which makes them more fragile and volatile.

Caracas’ military offensive in this hornet’s nest, a cocaine transport corridor, has come from the hand of bombings, the execution of four peasants, arbitrary arrests and torture of neighbors accused of collaborating with the guerrillas, as documented by Human Rights Watch. According to different analysts, the Army has had a good number of casualties, which the Government does not report. “A guerrilla is worth 10 soldiers. Why? Very easy. They have been fighting all their lives, it is their way of life ”, says a threatened social leader in a cafe in Arauquita, a town on the Colombian shore.

More than 6,000 Venezuelans have ended up in this municipality who were caught in the crossfire between the security forces and the guerrillas. They fled with what they were wearing. Since then they have lived in makeshift refugee camps. From this side, if they clear the thick vegetation, they can see their houses. Dersy Medina, 37, was upset when rumors began to circulate. “It was already said that the Army was coming, but we thought it was not coming. One day, we heard the bombs, ”he says. His perception of the war is sonorous: “One did not see anything, only listened. They gave themselves lead. And they still happen. Yesterday a bomb fell and the shelter tents were moved ”.

Dersy Medina, 37, first from the right, with his family in the Arauquita refugee camp. They fled Venezuela when the conflict started a month ago.

In the place where they have arrived they are no strangers. The border is porous, every day they cross it naturally. Most have lived in both places and have relatives here and there. They often have both nationalities. Small-scale smuggling of essentials keeps its economy alive. A decade ago, products were brought from Venezuela to Colombia. Now it is the other way around. Since the brutal economic crisis that Venezuela has suffered since 2014 due to the fall in the price of crude oil, the ineffectiveness of the authorities and the sanctions of the United States, the trip has been made in the opposite direction. People get into canoes with refrigerators, medicine and fuel jugs, on their way to a country that has one of the largest oil reserves in the world.

The refugees have been blurred in the landscape of Arauquita, a charming place, in the middle of nature, where you have to be careful with the car so as not to run over the chickens and monkeys that cross the streets without respecting the zebra crossings. The presence of the guerrillas seems invisible until when crossing a corner a graffiti appears on a wall: “ELN, 56 years of struggle.”

The armed group and the FARC dissidents exercise their power in the shadows. They collect fees from merchants, ensure that there is no common crime in the streets and act as a court when a dispute arises between neighbors. Andrés, an enthusiastic young man who runs a beverage business on the side of the road, pays 450 euros a year to dissidents. The extortionists give him a receipt, signed and stamped, to drive away the rest of the subversive groups. Hide the paper in a drawer in case the police search you. “It is a side and side problem. If you are good with one, you fall for the others. You are never calm. “

Walls of houses in Arauquita with propaganda from armed groups. camilo rozo

Less now, with the noise of artillery in the background. Gabriel, the computer scientist who used to cross the river to buy data cards, now lives in an open-air shelter installed in a school named after the writer Gabriel García Márquez. On the walls there is painted a prophetic quote from Gabo, who said everything before he died in 2014: “The war, which until then had been nothing more than a word to designate a vague and remote circumstance, became a dramatic reality ”.

That happened to him. One day he was selling internet connection packages and the next he had a rifle pointed at his abdomen. The soldiers searched his house, as he recalled verbatim, “war objects” and “strange subjects.” Gabriel opened all the rooms in the house for them. The military kept asking him to tell the truth, to confess that he was working with the insurgents. At one point he was alone with one of them in a room, where no one could see them.

– Are you scared? Asked the soldier.

– A lot of.

– I kill you, I take you away and I make you pass as a guerrilla.

Gabriel thought it was his time. Suddenly, another soldier burst into the room and rushed the soldier to leave. It was narrowly saved. The computer scientist knew then that he had to pack his things, his life, and cross to the other shore.

