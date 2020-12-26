Real Murcia will open a disciplinary file against its player Carlos Palazón Martínez and will preventively remove him from the team after learning that he participated in a macro-party on Christmas Eve, irresponsible attitude to the risks of contagion by coronavirus and that the club has openly criticized through a statement made public.

The entity chaired by Francisco Tornel have wanted to make it clear that they reject “any act that endangers the health of the entire population and therefore that of the first team.”

Palazón, who this past summer was promoted from the subsidiary to the first team to compete in Second Division B, attended a house in the Murcian town of Abarán, where a party was held in which the restrictions of covid-19 were not respected and in which dozens of people were present, as shown in images and videos posted on social networks by some of the attendees.

The young midfielder, 21 years old and who will turn 22 on March 11, has participated in four games this season with just 51 minutes on the pitch, making him one of the footballers least used by his coach, Adrián Hernández, in a team that is the fourth classified of group 4B in the bronze category with 13 points in eight games played in the championship.