Caucasus | The US is trying to ease tensions between Armenia and Azerbaijan

The United States and the EU have taken a role in the region when Russia is waging a war in Ukraine and does not want to strain relations with Turkey.

United States started the negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, which he brokered, in Washington on Monday. The purpose is to ease tensions between the former Soviet republics located in the Caucasus.

Armenia and Azerbaijan have fought two wars over the control of the Nagorno-Karabakh region in 1990 and 2020. The region belongs to Azerbaijan, but its population is mainly ethnic Armenians.

Relations between the two countries tightened last week when Azerbaijan announced that it had opened a checkpoint in the Lachin Corridor. The corridor in question is the only passage connecting Armenia to Nagorno-Karabakh. Armenia considers Azerbaijan’s act to be a violation of the cease-fire agreement between the two countries.

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken organized a working dinner together with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia on Sunday Ararat Mirzoyan and the Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov with. After that, on Monday, US diplomats began four days of negotiations between the parties at the State Department premises outside Washington.

On Monday the US official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the talks were aimed at normalizing relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan rather than a peace deal.

After the last war between the two countries in 2020, Russia negotiated a truce between the two sides and sent troops to the Lachin Corridor.

Armenia’s traditional ally has been Russia, while Turkey has supported Azerbaijan. In addition, Turkey and Armenia are neighboring countries, but there are gaps between the countries. The background is the Armenian genocide that took place in 1915 in the Ottoman Empire, i.e. in present-day Turkey.

Russia is now fighting its own war in Ukraine and is not willing to tighten its relations with Turkey, so the United States and the EU have tried to mediate negotiations between the two countries.

French foreign minister Catherine Colonna visited both Armenia’s capital Yerevan and Azerbaijan’s Baku last week. He urged the parties to ease tensions at checkpoints.

Colonna had called on Azerbaijan to restore the unhindered movement of people to the Lachin Corridor. Azerbaijan replied to Colonna that it has established a checkpoint on Azerbaijani soil.