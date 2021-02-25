Caucasus The Prime Minister of Armenia warned of a coup attempt, dismissed the Commander of the Defense Forces

The Defense Forces first demanded the resignation of the Prime Minister.

Armenian the defense forces demanded the country’s prime minister on Thursday Nikol Pašinjanin difference. Pašinjan said he sees this as a military coup attempt and fired the chief of staff, news agencies AFP and Reuters say.

Prime Minister Pašinjan called on his supporters on the streets to show his support for him. According to the news agency Armenpress, people gather on the streets of the capital Yerevan.

He has received strong criticism and demands for resignation over the Nagorno-Karabakh war towards the end of the year. Armenia was badly left in the battle against a Turkish-armed Azerbaijan. As a result, it had to bow to a humiliating ceasefire. The agreement forced Armenian troops to withdraw from the areas around Nagorno-Karabakh, which they had occupied since 1994.

Pašinjan first fired the commander of the Armenian Defense Forces on Wednesday. Next in command is the Chief of General Staff, who was dismissed by Pašinjan on Thursday after the Defense Forces demanded the resignation of Pašinjan, led by the Chief of General Staff.

News agency Reuters reports that the Commander of the Defense Forces had mocked Pašinjan’s statements that Iskander missiles procured from Russia had not hit their targets during the war.

Most of Nagorno-Karabakh remained in the pre-war model of Armenian rule, although the international community considers the region part of Azerbaijan.

Russia negotiated a ceasefire agreement that ended the Nagorno-Karabakh war. A Kremlin spokesman said on Thursday Dmitry Peskov commented on a possible coup attempt, demanding calm. Peskov stressed that the events are an internal matter of Armenia.