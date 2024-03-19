Caucasus | Tass: According to the Prime Minister of Armenia, Azerbaijan is threatening to start a war

The dispute is related to the villages on the border of the countries.

Azerbaijan threatens to start a war with Armenia at the end of this week if Armenia does not agree to Azerbaijan's demands for the border villages between the two countries. This is what the Prime Minister of Armenia said Nikol Pashinyan according to the Russian news agency Tassi.

Relations between the two countries have been in the headlines since Azerbaijan seized the Nagorno-Karabakh region in an offensive that began in September last year. Most of the Armenians who lived in the area fled to Armenia.

Armenia and Azerbaijan have fought several battles over the Nagorno-Karabakh region over the decades.

The countries have been holding peace talks since autumn. Prime Minister Pashinyan proposed a non-aggression pact to Azerbaijan in January of this year.