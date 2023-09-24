Caucasus | Separatist leader: Nagorno-Karabakh Armenians leave for Armenia

Ethnic Armenians fear ethnic cleansing in Nagorno-Karabakh, separatist leaders and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan say.

Nagorno-Karabakh 120,000 ethnic Armenians will leave the region for Armenia, says the Nagorno-Karabakh separatist leadership. This is reported by the news agency Reuters.

“Our people do not want to live as part of Azerbaijan. 99.9 percent of them would rather leave our historical lands,” says the adviser to the president of the separatist regime David Babajan.

Babajan did not say when the move along the Laçın Corridor to Armenia would take place, but the civilian population fears ethnic cleansing if they remain in Nagorno-Karabakh. According to him, the Armenian fighters of Nagorno-Karabakh still continue to give up their weapons.

Armenian prime minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Saturday that Armenia is ready to receive all Armenians from Nagorno-Karabakh. According to the prime minister, the probability that ethnic Armenians will leave Nagorno-Karabakh increases if their rights or living conditions are not secured.

In recent days, Pashinyan has been strongly criticized and demands have been made for him to resign. According to all Armenians, he has not handled the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh well and has made too many concessions to Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan launched a large-scale offensive in Nagorno-Karabakh earlier this week that it called an “anti-terrorist operation.” A ceasefire was negotiated in the region and Azerbaijan has promised to guarantee constitutional rights to ethnic Armenians, but according to Pashinyan, the danger to the civilian population is not over.

“Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh are still threatened by the danger of ethnic cleansing,” he says, according to the Russian state-owned news agency Tassi, reported Reuters.

Pashinyan held a press conference on Armenian television on Sunday, where he also appeared to criticize his long-time ally Russia. According to him, Armenia’s allies have been “ineffective” in the situation.