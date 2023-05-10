Caucasus | Russia makes it easier for Georgians to enter the country, Georgia considers it a provocation

The president of Georgia condemned the new regulations as a provocation by Russia.

Russia has announced the introduction of a 90-day visa waiver for citizens of Georgia. President Vladimir Putin the signed decree will enter into force on Monday. In addition, the no-fly zone targeting Georgia will be waived.

Putin banned flights between Russia and Georgia in 2019 after protests against the pro-Russian government in Georgia. According to the Kremlin, the flight ban at the time was intended to “ensure Russia’s national security and protect Russian citizens from criminal and illegal activities.”

President of Georgia Salome Zurabishvili condemned new settings on Twitter as a provocation of Russia.

“Continuation of direct flights and visa freedom cannot be accepted as long as Russia continues its attack in Ukraine and occupies territories that belong to us,” Zurabishvili tweeted.

Russian and Georgia’s relationship has long been complicated.

In 2008, Georgia fought a short but bloody war against Russia. At the end of the war, South Ossetia and Abkhazia declared independence from Georgia. Apart from Russia, however, only a few countries have recognized the independence of South Ossetia and Abkhazia.