Caucasus | Nagorno-Karabakh separatists are negotiating the withdrawal of their forces

Azerbaijan promises to supply oil and fuel to Nagorno-Karabakh.

Nagorno-Karabakh the separatists said on Friday that they are negotiating with Azerbaijan about the withdrawal of their forces. Azerbaijani forces took full control of the disputed territory earlier this week in a day-long offensive.

The separatists also say that they are negotiating how civilians who have fled the hostilities can return to their homes. The goal of the negotiations between the separatists and the central government of Azerbaijan is said to be the integration of ethnically Armenian residents of the region into Azerbaijan.

Negotiations are mediated by Russia, whose soldiers are in the region on so-called peacekeeping missions.

Azerbaijan promises the Armenian population of Nagorno-Karabakh rights according to the constitution of Azerbaijan, says the country’s president Ilham Aliyev foreign policy advisor Hikmet Hajiyev. This is reported by the news agency Reuters.

In addition, according to Hajijev, oil and fuel will be delivered to Nagorno-Karabakh.

Azerbaijan started a military operation in Nagorno-Karabakh on Tuesday. According to the Armenians, dozens of people have died.

According to international law, Nagorno-Karabakh is part of Azerbaijan, but its 120,000 inhabitants are mainly ethnic Armenians.