How do you see the clashes in Nagorno-Karabakh?

Andrei Gratchev To understand the current crisis, we must go back to its origins. It is an age-old conflict between two peoples that spans several centuries. Armenians and Azeris share the same territory in a region, the Caucasus, where each has had a different historical, cultural and religious journey. For the Russian Empire, this region corresponds to the Balkans, with a tangle of peoples, ethnic groups with ancestral rivalries. The division made in the 1920s by the Bolsheviks, who installed an Armenian minority inside the Republic of Azerbaijan, led to tensions at the end of the 1980s. Azeris, Armenians, inhabitants of Haut- Karabakh, all were seen as citizens of one state. At the time of the implosion of the USSR, the Armenians discovered that they were going to become citizens of a new independent state Azerbaijan, losing their status which guaranteed them an equal footing with the Azeris. They then decided to protect themselves against this prospect.

The relaxation of the repressive apparatus during the perestroika pushed the population of this enclave to claim its membership in Armenia and to proclaim its independence in 1988. This is a first challenge to the central power of Azerbaijan which created the basis for this clash. An armed conflict has broken out. It ended in 1994, without providing a solution. Because the status quo and the resulting ceasefire are the result of a military victory by the Armenians against Azerbaijan. This situation never resulted in official and diplomatic recognition of Nagorno-Karabakh and the self-proclaimed Republic of Artsakh. This time bomb was waiting for the moment to explode.

Why is this conflict resuming now?

Andrei Gratchev The first element concerns the evolution of the balance of power between Azerbaijan and Armenia. For several years, Azeri President Ilham Aliyev has been able to build a solid economy thanks to hydrocarbons, especially oil, unlike Armenia. Yerevan does not have such energy resources. The other factor of change comes from the involvement of Turkey. This regional actor had hitherto remained isolated from the conflicts in the Caucasus. The Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, seeks with this initiative to consolidate his power in the face of internal difficulties. The leader also applies his new foreign policy: unbridled expansionism in order to project his influence from Syria through Libya to the Caucasus.

Erdogan chose to support the Azerbaijani power in its enterprise of military revenge after the rout of 1994. Ilham Aliyev wishes to restore Baku’s authority over this part of the territory which, formally, remains part of his state. This new element makes the situation much more precarious. Erdogan does not hesitate to defy calls for dialogue emanating from the Minsk group. Today, the Turkish president is the only foreign head of state who claims to accompany the Azerbaijanis in their reconquest. The other danger of this confrontation currently concentrated around Karabakh is to turn into a direct conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan. This could drag Russia and Turkey into this clash.

Does the Minsk group, created in 1992 to find a political solution, bear part of the responsibility for the resumption of fighting?

Andrei Gratchev This body, which depends on the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), has played a minimal stabilizing role. The main mediators of the group (United States, Russia and France – Editor’s note) were waiting for the two conflicting parties, Armenia and Azerbaijan, to find a political compromise. Only, it depended too much on the consideration of the internal policies of Yerevan and Baku. And no agreement emerged from these negotiations in order to allow the two belligerents to present it as a victory to their public opinion, while respecting the reality on the spot. That is, to recognize the presence of an Armenian minority by confirming its autonomy or sovereignty. The group exhausted its potential year after year and this status quo did not suit the Azeris, since it enshrined the military victory of the Armenians. Baku therefore waited until it was powerful enough to change the balance of power on the ground. The Azerbaijani authorities also believed that Russia, which continues its role of mediator between the two former Soviet republics, was not going to support the Armenians. Baku was convinced that Moscow would hold to this neutrality, relying on the entourage of Vladimir Poutine, where quite influential representatives, both Armenian and Azeri, gravitate.

Can a sustainable peace process still be considered?

Andrei GratchevUnfortunately, the formulation of a lasting solution, especially in such an explosive region, now appears very difficult. The example of the Balkans illustrates this dramatically. The rewriting of borders has led to ethnic cleansing and massive displacement of populations. This perspective seems to me present in the context of Karabakh. For that, we must quickly calm things down. Because, such a gear remains very real and can involve the neighboring powers in a confrontation extremely dangerous for the Caucasus. Russia’s presence can help avoid this catastrophic scenario. Moscow historically remains the manager of this zone and has convincing arguments to stop this deterioration. But the Russian government must understand the urgency and not allow the Azeris, supported by the Turks, to follow through on their intentions. This can cause a huge exodus of the Armenian population from Karabakh and lead to massacres comparable to the Armenian genocide at the beginning of the 20th century. e century.

Find here all our articles on the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh