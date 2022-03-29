Caucasus Azerbaijan says it is ready for peace talks with Armenia

Last week, Armenia and Russia accused Azerbaijan of violating the ceasefire.

Azerbaijan says it is ready for peace talks with its neighbor Armenia. Armenia stalled Azerbaijan in talks on a peace deal on Monday.

“If Armenia is serious about a peace deal, concrete steps must be taken. Azerbaijan is ready for this, ”the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

In the autumn of 2020, Azerbaijan and Armenia fought a war in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region, in which Azerbaijan was victorious. In a ceasefire agreement brokered by Russia that ended the war, Armenia had to hand over the territories it had to Azerbaijan. As part of the agreement, Russia sent about 2,000 peacekeepers to Nagorno-Karabakh.

Last week, Armenia and Russia accused Azerbaijan of violating the ceasefire. Three Armenian soldiers were killed when Azerbaijani troops occupied a strategic village in the Askeran region.

Russia would like to avoid an escalation of the conflict because its military strength is tied to Ukraine.