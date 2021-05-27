Caucasus Azerbaijan captured six Armenian soldiers in the border region

The fragile ceasefire is being monitored by two thousand Russian peacekeepers.

Armenia announced on Thursday that Azerbaijan had captured six Armenian soldiers, news agencies say. The matter was confirmed by the Ministries of Defense of both countries.

Relations between the two countries are very tense. Last year, territorial disputes led to a brief war.

Azerbaijan the defense ministry accused Armenian soldiers of infiltrating its own territory, Reuters says. The Armenian Ministry of Defense said soldiers were doing engineering work in the border region of Gegharkunik when they were besieged and captured by Azerbaijani soldiers.

“The necessary steps will be taken to release the arrested servicemen,” the Armenian Ministry of Defense said in a statement, according to Reuters.

Earlier this month, Armenia accused Azerbaijan of relocating troops to the border area. The ceasefire negotiated by Russia earlier this year is fragile, but it has held so far. The ceasefire is monitored by about two thousand Russian peacekeepers.

