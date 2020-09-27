Even if Baku speaks of a “counter-offensive” in order to “put an end to the military activities of the armed forces of Armenia and ensure the safety of the civilian population”, there is no doubt that Azerbaijan has indeed started , Sunday, a large-scale military operation against Nagorno-Karabakh. This secessionist territory of Azerbaijan, populated mainly by Armenians, has been constituted as a Republic of Artsakh since February 2018. “The armed forces of Karabakh have so far thwarted the plans (of Azerbaijan), inflicting heavy losses to the adversary ”, underlined for its part the Ministry of Defense.

In Yerevan, the Armenian authorities decreed general mobilization and martial law in order to come to the aid of the Karabakh forces. “The authoritarian (Azerbaijani) regime has once again declared war on the Armenian people,” Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian said during a speech broadcast on national television, believing that Baku and Yerevan were on the verge of a “Major war” which could have “unforeseeable consequences” and extend beyond the Caucasus.

Towards a new Ottoman Empire

“The Turkish people will support our Azerbaijani brothers with all our means, as always,” Erdogan said. He criticized the international community for failing to “react adequately and properly” to what he called Armenia’s “aggression”. The Azeri road map is clear. It consists in eradicating this Armenian pocket which thwarts the Turkish desire to establish continuity between the Anatolian plateaus and all this Muslim part of Asia, like a sort of new Ottoman Empire. It is also a way of freeing itself from any discussion supposed to be conducted under the aegis of the Minsk group, which includes France, Russia, Turkey and the United States. Moscow called on Sunday morning for an immediate ceasefire and talks, as did France and the European Union. The Russian and Turkish foreign ministers spoke on the phone, but on the ground, the clashes continue. In France, the Armenian community expressed its concern (1) and received the support of Communist Senator Pierre Ouzoulias, for whom “the duty of democracies is now to prevent a new genocide”.