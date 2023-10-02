Caucasus | Armenia says the soldier died in a border skirmish

Russia, on the other hand, says that a joint patrol between it and Azerbaijan was fired upon in Stepanakert in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Armenia announced on Monday that one of its soldiers was killed after Azerbaijanis opened fire on the border between the two countries.

In addition, two soldiers were wounded, the Armenian Ministry of Defense said on the Telegram service. According to it, the shooting took place near the village of Kuti on the east side of Lake Sevanjärvi.

Azerbaijan has denied Armenia’s accusations.

Russia on the other hand says that a joint patrol with Azerbaijan was fired upon in Stepanakert in Nagorno-Karabakh. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, no one was killed or injured in the shooting.

According to AFP news agency reporters on the spot, Stepanakert, which previously had more than 50,000 inhabitants, is now almost deserted, as almost all Armenians in the occupied area have fled in fear of ethnic cleansing.

Azerbaijan seized Nagorno-Karabakh in a blitzkrieg at the end of September.

The region’s separatist administration announced last week that the separatist state will be abolished at the beginning of next year. No UN member state ever recognized its independence from Azerbaijan, but the region’s population is ethnically Armenian.

Nagorno-Karabakh has been a bone of contention between the countries since the collapse of the Soviet Union. The decades-long frozen conflict ends with the abolition of the separatist region.