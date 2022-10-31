Tuesday, November 1, 2022
Caucasus | Armenia and Azerbaijan agree to refrain from using force in Nagorno-Karabakh

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 31, 2022
in World Europe
The neighboring countries committed to base the settlement of their disputes on “recognition of mutual sovereignty and territorial integration”.

Armenia and Azerbaijan agreed on Monday to refrain from using force in the dispute over Nagorno-Karabakh.

The two countries announced the matter in a joint statement after negotiations in Sochi mediated by Russia.

The statement came a month after the worst clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan since the 2020 war.

The statement came a month after the worst clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan since the 2020 war.

The two countries have gone to war twice over the Nagorno-Karabakh region, first in the 1990s and again two years ago. The region officially belongs to Azerbaijan, but its population is mainly ethnic Armenians and the region has declared itself independent.

