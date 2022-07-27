In Moscow, two Caucasians beat a man for asking to rearrange the car

In Moscow, two Caucasians beat an 18-year-old man after he asked them to move a truck that blocked the exit from the yard. The moment of the attack was caught on video, which was published by Telegram-channel “Bad news 18+”.

The published footage shows how two migrants, picking up a brick, approach the young man’s Zhiguli. Eyewitnesses ask the Caucasians to stop, but one of them starts hitting the Muscovite through the open window of the car. After that, the young man gets out of the car, and the visitor continues to kick him.

According to the authors of the post, the victim contacted the police.

Earlier in Moscow, a visitor from Uzbekistan beat up a girl and a six-year-old boy on a playground. The injured went to the hospital. A criminal case was opened against the migrant.