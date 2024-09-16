The Ombudsman’s Office confirmed the kidnapping of Sandra Milena Betancourt Buitrón, councilor of Argelia, Cauca. The events occurred in the district of El Plateado.

According to the complaint, the events occurred in the early hours of Sunday, September 15, when “the community leader was detained by an illegal armed group and taken to an unknown location.”

“We call on those who have her in their power to respect her life and free her. At this time we are following the humanitarian efforts that the community is carrying out and We provide guidance to the authorities of the municipality for the activation of the aid route,” the entity said.

The councillor was reportedly taken from her home by an armed group. Photo:Particular

The Ombudsman’s Office also stated that it is keeping all its humanitarian channels open to allow for the councillor’s prompt release and return home.

“We offer all our institutional experience and keep our humanitarian channels open to allow their prompt release and return home. We also reiterate to the illegal armed groups that it is urgent to keep the civilian population out of the conflict,” he added.

Betancourt was elected as a councilor for the Green Alliance party representing the El Plateado district. Social organizations are calling for his immediate release.

“These types of actions not only violate life and freedom, but also threaten the peace that we so long for in our region. We demand their prompt release and reiterate our commitment to security and human rights,” said Cauca Governor Octavio Guzmán.

“This unfortunate event reflects the growing vulnerability of women in contexts of violence, which is why we urge that prevention, protection and care actions for victims be strengthened. We demand that strong and effective measures be implemented to guarantee the safety of all women in Cauca“said the Secretary of Women of Cauca, Nasly Lucumí Díaz.

The UN also rejected the fact.

“We urge those who have Councilwoman Betancourt under their power to release her immediately and respect her life and integrity.”

The Institute for Development and Peace Studies (Indepaz) has spoken out and demanded that the armed groups holding her release her. The official has reportedly received threats recently.

In that area there is a criminal presence of the ‘Carlos Patiño’ and ‘Segunda Marquetalia’ structure, dissidents of the FARC.

It is worth remembering that in this same municipality, on May 27, the councilor of Argelia, Valdemar Ordóñez Ibarra, lost his leg after stepping on an anti-personnel mine. That day, he was touring the local aqueduct with the goal of restoring service to residents of the area.

Despite having undergone emergency surgery at the Valle del Lili Clinic in the capital of Valle del Lili, his right leg could not be saved and had to be amputated.

It is important to highlight that El Plateado is located in the middle of the Micay canyon, an area that has been the scene of heavy fighting and the presence of armed groups, as it is a strategic corridor for the passage of drugs to the Pacific.