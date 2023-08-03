from the newsroomi from the newsroom https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 03/08/2023 – 14:35 Share

Cauã Reymond and Tatá Werneck were called to provide clarification to the CPI on Frauds in Cryptocurrencies, which is investigating the company Atlas Quantum for allegedly harming its investors since 2018. The actors, hired by TV Globo and currently working on the soap opera “Terra e Paixão”, were mentioned by federal deputy Paulo Bilynskyj (PL) and are awaiting approval to attend the commission. The information is from the TV News website.

The purpose of the CPI is to investigate irregularities and criminal practices involving companies in the financial sector. The accusations state that Atlas Quantum would have applied blows that harmed more than 200 thousand investors, totaling R$ 7 billion.

+ BC will hold public consultations to regulate the crypto market

+ OpenAI CEO launches cryptocurrency project

Personalities such as actors, celebrities, presenters and influencers were involved in publicizing the company’s services, promoting advertisements on social networks and, in the case of Cauã Reymond and Tatá Werneck, also on YouTube, open TV and cable channels.

All banners and videos promoting the actors have been removed from YouTube, but can still be accessed on the company’s Facebook profile. According to Bilynskyj, these successful campaigns influenced and induced thousands of people to believe in the company, which turned out to be a financial pyramid.

The deputy requested that Cauã Reymond and Tatá Werneck attend the commission to clarify their participation in the company and obtain information about their activities and possible involvement in irregular practices.

In advertisements, actors summon people to events and talk about their relationships with investments. Cauã Reymond mentions that she always tried to save 20% of what she earns to invest, while Tatá Werneck admits to having had difficulties managing her expenses.

Investigations into the company were already underway when Cauã Reymond and Tatá Werneck were hired, and they even participated in a live broadcast called “Desafio dos Investidores”, which attracted many people.