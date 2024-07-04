Who doesn’t love a villain who isn’t actually evil but is just on the wrong side of the law? Batman for sure, who has always had a particular passion for the beautiful but elusive Catwoman. Even the world of cosplay is fascinated by the thief and now we can see a new version of the character created by wyvern_of_wales in cosplay.

Catwoman is a skilled thief in Batman stories and, although the Night Knight always tries to stop her, in a certain sense no one wants her to be truly captured (except maybe those who were robbed, but that’s another story).