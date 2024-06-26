The universe of DC superheroes is made up of many microcosms which in turn include many characters, including heroes and villains. In the world of Batman, for example, we find the thief Catwoman, who despite being one of the “bad guys” often finds herself helping the good guys too. However, cosplay does not make moral distinctions and recreates all the characters, as we can see in this Catwoman cosplay realized by sunnysalina.

Catwoman is one of the most famous characters, often present alongside Batman. She even received her own film dedicated in 2004, directed by Pitof and starring Halle Berry. Unfortunately it didn’t turn out to be of particular quality. However, the character has also had space on an animated level, in several films.