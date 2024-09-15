The world A.D is full of heroes and villains, but sometimes there are figures a bit in the middle of these definitions. An example is Catwoman, who despite being absolutely an outlaw, certainly cannot be defined as evil. The woman is often recreated in the world of cosplay, in its various versions. Now, alyssamariecosplay offers us his own Catwoman Cosplay.

The “cat woman” by DC has appeared over the decades in many versions and in various media, including video games and cinema. One of the latest versions we have seen is the one in the film The Batman, but gamers are big fans of the character in the Arkham version.