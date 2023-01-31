No matter what else is on the agenda, the succession issue dominates the interests and the discourse of the political world, promoted from the presidency of the republic itself. I do not remember another succession process that was opened with such transparency so long before the elections and, as we will have a Morena candidate by September at the latest, months of barely disguised proselytism are coming in the ruling party, while the opposition continues to act as if 2024 was still too far away and they had plenty of time to establish a firm alliance and build a candidacy, two obvious fallacies.

The parade of the pre-candidates of Morena in the plenary of deputies, shows quite well the cards that the four applicants are playing. Adán Augusto López, the Secretary of the Interior, with the two faces that he exhibits in public: the bonhomie in the treatment and at the same time the hard and direct speech. Adán Augusto can ask the deputies to do politics, which in the context sounded like proselytism, at the same time that he attacks the INE, supports Plan B, and says that the only ones who are going to lose their jobs are Lorenzo Córdova and Ciro Murayama (when according to Plan B thousands of people will be fired from the electoral service of the INE). Adán is playing that double card, good formal treatment and toughness, and that is earning him bonuses in the internal contest. I don’t know how he will yet turn out from Morena.

I feel Claudia Sheimbaun too defensive. Having dedicated so much of her intervention to the alleged conspiracy in the Metro (still far from having been proven) and emphasizing that “every colleague who is slandered must be defended”, does not help her. It is clear that Claudia is betting on winning the internal one based on continuity and presidential trust, but being on the defensive and victimizing herself does not help her, nor does she not acquire her own discourse, which even with nuances her internal opponents do try to uphold. No one doubts that Claudia continues to be the preferred option for the National Palace today, but to that she must add some plus that shields a candidacy that is not yet as determined as some believe.

Ebrard plays his cards as a sort of alternate candidate within the Morena scheme, but with a speech in the context of lopezobradorism, trying to become the candidate in some inevitable way even if he is not the preferred one. For this reason, some actions are more important than their statements, such as the construction of their support committees throughout the country or, yesterday, the support of what was called the Green Platform, a group with the majority of the Green Party deputies , headed by Javier López Casarín, to promote his candidacy and to send a double message: on the one hand to his pro-government allies, and on the other to the always complicated internal of the Green party itself, where conflicting positions coexist with a view to the next electoral process. .

Ricardo Monreal, who was finally invited to a catwalk in which he had originally been left out, seems to have reconsidered his suggestion that he could leave the party, he also seems to be converging with Ebrard and put a greater differentiating margin with the hard wing of the party, with something that should be obvious but in Morena it is not: “to think differently is not to be against López Obrador”, in addition to a warning that the electoral Plan B will not only not be difficult to complete, but also very it will probably run into the Supreme Court sooner or later.

In the opposition, meanwhile, they take their time, too much, and even interesting initiatives, such as the one from Colectivo por México yesterday, with the convergence of important personalities, do not end up having the significance they should because they are not capitalized for the benefit of any candidacy, or at least a group of them. We insist, in the current context, every day is getting later. And by only being defensive they will end up gaining little.

Garcia Luna: day IV

This Monday the trial of Genaro García Luna in the Brooklyn Court continued without the prosecution deviating one millimeter from its strategy. Another repentant drug trafficker, in this case another of the most violent we have had in many years, Oscar Nava Valencia El Lobo, one of the creators of the Milenio cartel, who after having been allied with Nacho Coronel’s group ended up becoming the main antecedent of the Cuinis and the Jalisco New Generation Cartel. El Lobo was arrested in 2009, precisely in the period in which he says he paid for his services to García Luna and was deported to the United States in 2011, still during the Calderón administration.

Since then no one has heard from him, but now he appeared at the trial assuring that he had delivered 10 million dollars to García Luna and that Arturo Beltrán Leyva and La Barbie asked him for two and a half million dollars to create a fund to pay the then secretary security forces for their protection, although shortly after the Beltrán and the Sinaloa cartel broke up, Arturo died in a confrontation, Barbie was arrested and deported, and Nava also fell in 2009. All were detained by the officials who are now they accuse of having protected them and were also extradited to the American Union during that same administration. By the way, El Lobo, who admits to having killed about a hundred people, is another protected witness who now says that he will be released in 2025. And there is still no material evidence that goes beyond what these characters said.

