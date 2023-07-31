Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 7/30/2023 – 7:19 pm Share

Two people died after the twin-engine plane crashed on the border between Rondônia and Mato Grosso. The victims are rancher and pilot Garon Maia and his 12-year-old son. The wreckage of the aircraft was found on the morning of this Sunday, 30.

According to the Fire Department, the aircraft took off from Vilhena airport (RO) around 5:50 pm this Saturday. Records from the Flightaware website indicate the loss of signal about 25 kilometers after takeoff, with only five minutes of travel.

According to the National Civil Aviation Agency (Anac), the plane is a Beechcraft Baron G58, manufactured in 2011. The aircraft was allowed to carry up to five passengers.

After overflights by a search and rescue group from the Brazilian Air Force (FAB) based in Campo Grande (MS), the military searched an area of ​​dense forest and found the wreckage of the twin-engine plane and the bodies of the victims on the border between Vilhena and Comodoro (MT) this Sunday. The Aeronautical Accident Prevention Investigation Center (Cenipa) will begin investigations into the reasons for the plane crash on Monday.

Garon Maia Filho was a well-known cattle rancher in the North region. He was the grandson of Braulino Maia, better known as Garon Maia, one of the biggest cattle ranchers in Brazil who founded around 50 farms with more than 40,000 heads of cattle. The “King of Gado”, as he became famous, died in 2019 at the age of 93.

Friends, authorities and entities linked to livestock and agribusiness paid tribute on social media. “It is with deep sadness that we received the news about the tragic air accident that occurred in the state of Rondônia, which resulted in the death of Garonzinho Maia and his son Kiko”, published Dilador Borges, mayor of Araçatuba (SP).