Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/02/2024 – 12:33

Rio, 9 – Brazilian producers slaughtered 9.05 million heads of cattle under some type of health inspection service in the fourth quarter of 2023, an increase of 19.9% ​​compared to the fourth quarter of 2022, according to preliminary results of Quarterly Surveys of Animal Slaughter, Milk, Leather and Chicken Egg Production, released this Friday, 9th, by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).

In relation to the third quarter of 2023, there was an increase of 1.3%.

The amount resulted in a production of 2.41 million tons of beef carcasses in the fourth quarter of 2023, an increase of 18.0% compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In comparison with the third quarter of 2023, there was an increase of 1.1%.

Chickens

Brazilian producers slaughtered 1.53 billion chickens under some type of health inspection service in the fourth quarter of 2023, a 2.3% drop compared to the fourth quarter of 2022.

In relation to the third quarter of 2023, there was a reduction of 3.2%.

The amount resulted in a production of 3.19 million tons of chicken carcasses in the fourth quarter of 2023, a drop of 4.1% compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In comparison with the third quarter of 2023, there was a decrease of 3.8%.

Pigs

Brazilian producers slaughtered 14.11 million heads of pigs under some type of health inspection service in the fourth quarter of 2023, an increase of 0.8% compared to the fourth quarter of 2022.

In relation to the third quarter of 2023, there was a decrease of 3.5%.

The amount resulted in a production of 1.30 million tons of pig carcasses in the fourth quarter of 2023, an increase of 1.5% compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In comparison with the third quarter of 2023, there was a reduction of 5.6%.

Milk

The acquisition of raw milk made by establishments that operate under some type of health inspection (federal, state or municipal) in the country totaled 6.43 billion liters in the fourth quarter of 2023.

The result represents an increase of 1.8% compared to the fourth quarter of 2022. Compared to the third quarter of 2023, there was an increase of 3.2%.

Eggs

The production of chicken eggs in the country totaled 1.05 billion dozen in the fourth quarter of 2023. The result represents stability in relation to the fourth quarter of 2022. In comparison with the third quarter of 2023, there was a decrease of 1.0% .

Leather

The acquisition of raw hide in the country totaled 9.15 million whole pieces of raw bovine hide in the fourth quarter of 2023. The result represents an increase of 17.5% in relation to the fourth quarter of 2022. In comparison with the third quarter of 2023, there was an increase of 3.6%.

The IBGE survey only investigates tanneries that tan at least 5,000 whole units of raw bovine hide per year.