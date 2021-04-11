Cattle slaughter in March was 4 percent higher than in March 2020, when the outbreak of the pandemic seriously affected operations, and 5 percent higher than the average for 2005-2010, and 14 million heads were slaughtered in the last twelve months, a volume that is 7 percent above the average registered between 2002 – 2020. But if you put the magnifying glass on the last quarter, you can see that there was a 15 percent drop from the second half of last year.

“In the first three months of the current year, 3.11 million cattle have been slaughtered, the lowest volume since 2017, “highlights a recent report from the ABC Meat Exporters Consortium.

In the first quarter of 2021, the production of bovine meat was around 710,000 tonnes, which, based on available export data, shows a apparent consumption of 47 kg / annualized inhabitant.

“The scarce livestock supply has been clearly reflected on the slaughter of cattle and If this trend continues, the 14 million heads will hardly be equaled sacrificed in recent years ”, remarked the President of the ABC Consortium, Mario Ravettino.