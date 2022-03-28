By Nayara Figueiredo

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The confinement of cattle tends to register a new growth this year, despite the increase in expenses with corn and soybean meal, two main feed inputs in livestock, estimated on Monday the animal nutrition company DSM .

The cereal entered an escalation of highs due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the fourth largest global exporter. Meal, on the other hand, comes in the wake of the soybean crop failure in Brazil, after a drought in the southern region that also affected neighboring countries and raised international prices.

On the other hand, the national technical manager of Confinement at DSM, Hugo Cunha, told Reuters that the expenses with lean cattle, used in replacement, declined in several livestock markets and remained stable at the national average. In addition, beef arroba prices increased at levels greater than costs.

“Corn, soy, and all inputs have gone up, but these expenses with food, freight and sanitation represent about 28% of the total cost of confinement. Lean beef for replacement accounts for the other 72% and was ‘flat’, while the arroba rose 15%,” he said.

“So, whoever closes the confinement today, compared to last year, has a more profitable result”, he said.

A survey by DSM, in partnership with the Center for Advanced Studies in Applied Economics (Cepea), indicates that the total cost of the confinement has increased by 6.5% this year. On the other hand, profitability rose four percentage points to 8%.

Data from the DSM Confinement Census, released this Monday, indicate that 6.5 million cattle were finished in an intensive system in 2021, up 2% over the previous year.

For this year, Cunha said it is too early to set a number on the advance of confinement, which could equal 2% in 2021 or reach the average growth rate of recent years, 5%, but the trend is upwards, in the package of greater exports to China.

