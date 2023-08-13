IBGE shows that 8.25 million cattle were slaughtered in the 2nd quarter; number of chickens is 1.5 billion

Cattle slaughter rose 11.0% and chicken slaughter rose 4.7% in the 2nd quarter of 2023, compared to the same period of the previous year, according to the preliminary results of the Livestock Production Statistics, from IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics). Pig slaughter fell 1.6%. In relation to the 1st quarter of this year, cattle slaughter grew by 12.3%, while chicken and pork slaughter fell by 2.8% and 1.1%, respectively.

The complete results and data for Federation units will be released on September 6th. The first results show that the total head of cattle slaughtered in the 2nd quarter of this year was 8.25 million. The slaughter of chickens registered 1.56 billion head and that of pork 14.00 million.

Of the total slaughtered cattle, the preliminary result points to a production of 2.14 million tons of carcasses, increases of 9.5% compared to the same period of 2022 and 12.6% compared to the 1st quarter of 2023. for pork, the accumulated weight of carcasses reached 1.31 million tons, a decrease of 0.3% compared to the 2nd quarter of 2022 and an increase of 2.0% compared to the 1st quarter of 2023.

The accumulated weight of chicken carcasses was 3.35 million tons in the 1st quarter of this year, an increase of 7.2% compared to the 2nd quarter of 2022 and a decrease of 2.2% compared to the immediately previous quarter.

The purchase of raw milk made by establishments that operate under municipal, state or federal health inspection was 5.72 billion liters. There was an increase of 3.9% compared to the same period last year and a reduction of 2.8% compared to the 1st quarter of 2023.

The production of chicken eggs reached 1.04 billion dozens in the 2nd quarter of 2023. The result corresponds to increases of 2.1% compared to the same period of the previous year and 1.8% in relation to the 1st quarter of 2023.

The survey also shows that tanneries that tanning at least five thousand whole units of bovine rawhide per year declared having received 8.31 million whole pieces of rawhide in the 2nd quarter of 2023. This amount represents an increase of 8 .6% compared to that recorded in the 2nd quarter of 2022 and 7.2% compared to the immediately previous quarter.

With information from IBGE Agency