Not only Ganna, silver in the world time trial among the greats beaten only by a stratospheric Remco Evenepoel: Italy, like Belgium and Great Britain, manages to place two athletes in the 10 and the credit goes to the excellent Mattia Cattaneo. The 32-year-old from Bergamo from Soudal-Quick Step (renewed for another two seasons), who arrived at the Scottish World Championship on the wave of success in the final time trial of the Tour of Poland, finished 8th at 1’57”. Just over a minute from the podium and in front of people like Thomas, Foss, Kung, Bissegger… “I did 20 average watts more than I thought. I’m happy with the performance and the result, it couldn’t be otherwise”, said Cattaneo. And Italy’s overall balance in the time trials is certainly good given that in addition to Ganna’s silver, Lorenzo Milesi’s title in the Under 23s and Federica Venturelli’s bronze among junior women.