Cats were able to distinguish the voices of their owners. At the same time, it turned out that they did not consider it necessary to answer. The Mirror writes about the study by scientists from the University of Tokyo.

Experts conducted an experiment on 20 cats, letting them listen to a recording of the voice of the owner and three strangers in order to understand how the animals would react. Cats were most active when they heard the timbre of their owners. At the same time, the hypotheses were confirmed, according to which these pets understand that they are talking to them, but do not consider it necessary to answer.

According to the researchers, this reaction dates back to ancient times, when cats were domesticated along with dogs, but they were not trained. That is why, experts say, cats feel in charge.

Earlier, the zoopsychologist Miroslav Volkov explained the craving of cats for boxes. He explained that pets perceive the box as a hiding place, so they try to hide in it. This is due to years of evolution.