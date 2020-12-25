The Larry cat is a well-known public figure in Britain.

It was cowardly skillful attack from behind. And the pulu was in the cat’s claws. The surprised bird fought, snapped itself off, and got air under its wings. The cat beast was left behind to watch.

The event can be watched in the attached video from the news agency Reuters.

The killing in front of the cameras was therefore very close on Christmas Eve at the British Prime Minister’s official residence, as media representatives relentlessly waited for information about the birth of the British-EU trade agreement.

As to what the trade agreement finally concluded is about, can read here.

From another point of view, Larry’s unfortunate predation attempt can be found here:

Larry is a well – known public figure in Britain, whose temperament is considered somewhat sharp. Larry has been the chief skier of the Prime Minister’s official residence since 2011. The prime ministers change, but the cat stays.