Cats | Europe stared at the British Prime Minister's door for hours, but the main part was stolen by Larry's cat – the video shows the battle between Larry and the badly surprised pul

December 25, 2020
in World
The Larry cat is a well-known public figure in Britain.

It was cowardly skillful attack from behind. And the pulu was in the cat’s claws. The surprised bird fought, snapped itself off, and got air under its wings. The cat beast was left behind to watch.

The event can be watched in the attached video from the news agency Reuters.

The killing in front of the cameras was therefore very close on Christmas Eve at the British Prime Minister’s official residence, as media representatives relentlessly waited for information about the birth of the British-EU trade agreement.

Larry is a well – known public figure in Britain, whose temperament is considered somewhat sharp. Larry has been the chief skier of the Prime Minister’s official residence since 2011. The prime ministers change, but the cat stays.

The first round scores for Borussia Mönchengladbach

