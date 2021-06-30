Three legs and lots of extra fingertips. A few weeks ago, Marie Simard, founder of One cat at a time, Quebec cat rescue center, received a request for help on two very special kittens who share an unbreakable bond: they are always together, through thick and thin.

Sake and Sakura «were found in a private courtyard. The owner of the house contacted me and sent photos of the kittens that both showed the same unusual shape “, Marie tells. Both siblings are polydactyl and legless, which is probably why they were abandoned by their mother.

Volunteers scoured the area for cats and other litters, but to no avail. The cats were dehydrated, had trouble eating alone and needed immediate medical attention: their little bodies of just one and a half weeks were ravaged by infections, and the vets weren’t sure they would make it.

Despite the dire prognosis, Marie and everyone else at the rescue were determined to give them a chance: Sake, the black and white, was the most fragile and Sakura, the tabby, encouraged him in every way. “It was immediately clear that they had a very special relationship.”

The puppies received intensive care around the clock. They were subjected to hydrotherapy and medicated constantly. And the meticulous care has paid off. Sake and Sakura have become more active and now that they are six weeks old they have brilliantly made it through this really difficult start to life. They have been each other’s greatest cheerleaders and have also learned to walk together. “Who said they can’t live on three legs?” They are perfectly imperfect as they are ».

