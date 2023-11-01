Kcats are known for being very grumpy about the world. In 2019, this motivated Canadian biologists to create a Feline Grimace Scale (FGS) to develop, perhaps best translated as the cat grimace scale. To do this, they filmed cats in acute pain, then injected them with painkillers and compared their facial expressions. The magazine “New Scientist” In 2020, however, asked its readers whether cats were capable of facial expressions other than bad-tempered ones (the answer was no). Cat owners in this country said in a quick survey: their cats almost always look the same expressionless. However, the survey was not representative; the cats assessed were also left alone and, unlike the study for which the grimace scale was developed, were pain-free.

Now it turns out: Anyone who underestimates the expressive possibilities of cats is wrong. domestic cats (Felis catus) have 276 different facial expressions in their repertoire. Cat fan Lauren Scott found this out when she was studying at the University of California, Los Angeles.

Cats among themselves

Their research benefited from a location advantage: there is a cat café a few minutes away from the university. Countless homeless cats have found asylum there; While drinking coffee, guests can pet the animals, adopt them or, like Scott, record them on video. Scott stayed at the cafe after hours to make sure the cats weren’t just imitating people’s facial expressions. How she observed and together with behavioral researchers in the specialist magazine “Behavioral Processes” has published, the animals can look at their fellow species in a friendly or hostile manner – and in all sorts of other ways in between.



Friendly? Skeptical? Annoying? Behavioral researchers were unable to interpret 18 percent of cats’ facial expressions.

Image: Picture Alliance



The researchers interpreted at least 45 percent of the facial expressions as friendly – that’s more than the grim ones, which only made up 37 percent. The behavioral researchers considered facial expressions that did not show the cats clawing at each other to be friendly. The remaining 18 percent were classified as ambiguous. According to the experts, cats have 26 individual facial movement patterns at their disposal for all of this. Dogs only have one more movement pattern, although unlike cats they are considered very social animals.

Friendly facial expressions are similar

Incidentally, people, whether social or not, can create 44 individual movement patterns with their facial muscles; Researchers have not yet agreed on how many facial expressions this results in. One thing is clear: friendly faces are similar in people, donkeys, dogs, cats and other animals.



This is what the lion looks like in the zoo. It is unclear whether big cats in the wild know more or less facial expressions than domestic cats.

Image: Marcus Kaufhold



The study was unable to clarify whether the result of the surprising variety of expressions in cats can be generalized beyond pets and pets. Wild cats are rare and shy solitary animals. And you prefer not to look directly in the face of the less shy big cats. The researchers do not rule out that the domestic cats have gotten used to a friendly expression just so that they can get something from people’s food plates – it may be that they continue to look grumpy inside.