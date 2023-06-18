When she was 13 years old, Catriona Ward (Washington DC, 42 years old), the new queen of Yankee terror, the writer whom a tweet from stephen king catapulted to literary horror stardom, he ran into a ghost. She was in bed and remembers how she felt, “perfectly”, a hand “with her five fingers” pushing her to the ground. Terrified, the then-teenager got into her sister’s bed — who could very well be Jack, one of the twin protagonists of her latest novel, Sundial (Runes, 2023)Well, “she looks so much like me that we could also be twins,” she says, and closed her mouth. He didn’t tell anyone. He believed that the ghost would stay in that house when they left. But he did not. He followed her, and it was then that he told himself that perhaps she was the bewitched one.

Ward spent his childhood going from one side of the world to the other. He has lived in the United States, Kenya, Madagascar, Yemen, and Morocco. Her father had a job in which he changed destinations every three years. “I was a lonely girl who read Stephen King. I’ve always told myself that her books are some kind of safe place for weird and lonely kids. She has a gift for capturing us, ”she recounts in an interview this week in Barcelona. So she grew up reading too much, and completely isolated in the idea of ​​her family. “If the families in my novels behave like cults, it’s because in a certain sense they can become so when you can’t connect with anyone else,” she explains. Things started to change when she went to college. She studied English Literature at Oxford. She wanted to write, but she couldn’t.

“Maybe it was respect for the classics. Or the feeling that literature was a closed club in which she was never going to be welcome. The fact is that I had written a lot as a child and adolescent, but then I began to be afraid of doing it, ”she recalls. She sips a latte in a café overlooking Barcelona’s gothic Plaça del Rei. And the ghost? Was he still with her then? “I finally told it, a long time later, and I was diagnosed with sleep paralysis. It keeps happening to me, but now I know it’s not a ghost, ”she replies. And yet, perhaps without him she would not have been a horror writer. “I needed to lock those fears in a cage. Those are the books for a horror writer. Cages in which to lock up our fears, because you know? We horror writers are afraid of everything, ”she confesses.

What is special about Catriona Ward’s narrative, the enormous step forward —of a demonic giant, but, at the same time, terribly empathetic— that she takes in what she writes, has to do with her voice. Or the multiplicity of them. Because, when Ward is read, she ends up in the head of the one who is in the center of the story, and it is always a head that is lying or could be lying. The classic unreliable narrator, not at all classic in her case. Reading any of her novels, starting with the mutant The last house on Needless Street (Runes, 2021)becomes a journey full of, in his words, “revelations”, or unexpected twists, that the reader lives in the first person, descending one by one the steps of the most terrifying and darkest basement imaginable: oneself.

Catriona Ward in Barcelona in June 2023. Gianluca Battista

“It is true that my characters are afraid of becoming monsters. Or to be without knowing it. We are a mystery. Outer space and inner space are the greatest mysteries that exist. Evil is not innate. And it’s terrifying not knowing what it’s made of in each case. How do you get to it,” he says. He confesses that the choice of the first person —also in Sundialand, at times, in his other novel translated into Spanish, little evebesides in The last house on Needless Street— has to do with her training as an actress. “I live inside the characters when I write, and I love the idea of ​​forcing the reader to lock themselves in someone’s head and not be able to see reality as it is, but as the character imagines it,” she says, smiling mischievously.

He also likes the idea of ​​the fragment, of the story being made up of bits of stories. “Gothic literature is made up of testimonial fragments, and there is something of that in what I write,” he says. In Sundialher most personal novel —which has a nod to her admired Shirley Jackson, since she also published a title like that—, there is a mother with two daughters who grew up in the desert, in Sundial, a dilapidated laboratory where she He experimented with animals —they tried to create dogs by remote control, something that “really happened”—, with a stormy relationship with his sister, and he traveled from the past to the present, to show how “we are sometimes what we are as opposed to someone we grew up with”, points out the writer.

