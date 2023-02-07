Died in Rome on February 24, 2021, Antonio Catricalà would have turned 71 today, a crucial figure who has crossed – with the profile of the ‘civil servant’ – the Italian history of the last decades. Lawyer, magistrate, public and political manager, Catricalà has held, among others, the positions of president of the Competition and Market Authority, undersecretary of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers, deputy minister at the Ministry of Economic Development.

Just on the occasion of his birthday, the editor of Adnkronos Pippo Marra remembers him as a “brotherly friend and servant of the state”. “With all the agency I cling to the family, to his wife Diana, to the beloved daughters in memory of the great judge and jurist, the servant of the state, the man, the Calabrian, the sensitive and discreet friend who left us almost two years ago but which has not been forgotten”, underlines Marra.