Catnap2 is the new autism marker discovered by the scientists of the Northwestern Medicine who revealed this important brain protein that calms overactive brain cells and it is at abnormally low levels in children with autism. This could explain why so many children ASD suffer from epileptic fits.

The results of the Research have been published in the scientific journal Neuron.

Catnap2: that’s why it’s important to know its function

This protein can be detected in the cerebrospinal fluid, making it a promising marker for diagnosing autism and potentially treating the epilepsy that accompanies the disorder.

Scientists know that when this gene is mutated, it causes autism combined with epilepsy. About 30-50% of children with autism also have epilepsy. Autism, which is 90% genetic, affects 1/58 children in the states United.

Appropriately nicknamed “catnap2“, The protein, CNTNAP2, is produced by brain cells when they become hyperactive. Because the brains of children with autism and epilepsy don’t have enough catnap2, scientists have found that their brains don’t calm down, which leads to seizures.

For the study, Penzes and colleagues analyzed cerebrospinal fluid in individuals with autism and epilepsy and in mouse models.. Scientists have analyzed cerebrospinal fluid from patients with Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s to help diagnose the disease and measure response to treatment, but this is the first study to show it is an important biomarker in autism.

The new discovery on the role of catnap2 in calming the brain in people with autism and epilepsy could lead to new treatments.

“We can substitute catnap2“Said the lead author of the study Peter Penzes, director of the Center for Autism and Neurodevelopment at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine. “We can do this in a test tube and we should be able to inject it into children’s spinal fluid, which will get it to their brains.”

Penzes laboratory is currently working on this technique in preclinical research.

When brain cells are too active due to overstimulation, they produce more catnap2, which floats away and binds to other brain cells to calm them down.. The protein is also lost in the cerebrospinal fluid, where the scientists were able to measure it. So, it gave them a clue as to how much is being produced in the brain.

Autism often occurs with a long list of other conditions, but it can be said that it is more closely related to epilepsy. According to some research, nearly half of all autistic people have epilepsy, suggesting that the two conditions share basic biology.

For example, both conditions are characterized by overly excitable brains. However, it is still unclear whether epilepsy contributes to autism or is a consequence of the condition.

A large study published in 2013 looked at nearly 6,000 children with autism and found that 12.5% ​​have epilepsy. The percentage rose to 26% among children over the age of 13. A 2019 study of nearly 7,000 autistic children also found that around 10% have epilepsy. The number of other studies is highly variable and ranges from 2 percent up to 46 percent.

Autistic people are known to have most types of seizures, including generalized seizures, those that originate in a specific part of the brain, and severe spasms in childhood.. Some studies have suggested that certain types of seizures tend to be common among autistic individuals, but the results may be skewed because researchers recruited participants with only certain forms of autism.

The onset of epilepsy appears to occur at two peaks in autistic children: early childhood and adolescence, but as many as 20% of autistic people with epilepsy have their first seizure in adulthood. Several studies suggest that children who have both autism and intellectual disability are more likely to have epilepsy than other autistic children.

According to some studies, women with autism are more likely to suffer from epilepsy than men with ASD; About three boys are diagnosed with autism for every girl, but the ratio is less than 2 to 1 among those who have both epilepsy and autism.

Fortunately, the new research carried out by the scientists of the Northwestern Medicine, has identified in the catnap2 protein a valid starting point both to activate effective therapies against epilepsy, and to add an important piece to research on autism related to other conditions.

The Northwest co-first authors are Lola Martin de Saavedra and Marc dos Santos.